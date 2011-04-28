Dave Hornsby

ActionNotes backup

ActionNotes backup ipad app progress bar
Adding the much requested backup to Dropbox feature to the ActionNotes iPad app. Should be coming in the next release along with a couple of other cool new features :)

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
