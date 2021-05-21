Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, all! This is the exploration of a movie streaming app that I did. What do you think? is that good? cool? that's what I want to hear from you!
Leave your opinion in the comments below! 😉
----------------
Make your project even cooler!
rayrona16@gmail.com