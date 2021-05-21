Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luiz Barros

Video Streaming App Concept

Video Streaming App Concept prototype design art daily blue ios discovery disney prime motion gesture purple logo android purple video netflix streaming mobile design ui ux
  1. motion_streamingapp.mp4
  2. concept_streamingapp-1.png
  3. concept_streamingapp-2.png
  4. concept_streamingapp-3.png

Hey there Dribblers 🔥

Back again with this video streaming exploration that understand user preferences with a fancy discovery.

Obs: First time publishing the animated prototype, so please be kind. ƪ(ړײ)‎ƪ​​

📩 luizbarros.design@gmail.com

I work with UX Design solutions →

