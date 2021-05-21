Video Streaming App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there Dribblers 🔥
Back again with this video streaming exploration that understand user preferences with a fancy discovery.
Obs: First time publishing the animated prototype, so please be kind. ƪ(ړײ)ƪ
❤️ Hit "L" you like it, and don't forget to feedback me.
Something awesome in mind?
📩 luizbarros.design@gmail.com