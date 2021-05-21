Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Guna Wicaksana

Cyber Security Company Landing Page Concept

Guna Wicaksana
Guna Wicaksana
  • Save
Cyber Security Company Landing Page Concept ui ux website concept web design ux design product design webdesign landing page website ui design
Download color palette

Hello Folks 👋!

This is a landing page design concept for Botguard. Botguard is an Estonian Startup that helps websites to fight malicious software bots, eliminating the need for CAPTCHA’s distorted images to distinguish computers from humans. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Follow me for more, have a nice day! ✌ ------------------------------------------------------
Press " L " to show some love 💖 😊
-----------------------------------------------------------
Have any App design or Website design project? ? I'm available for hire - uixgun@gmail.com

Guna Wicaksana
Guna Wicaksana
Helping companies improve their product through great design

More by Guna Wicaksana

View profile
    • Like