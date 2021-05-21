Cyber Security Company Landing Page Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Folks 👋!
This is a landing page design concept for Botguard. Botguard is an Estonian Startup that helps websites to fight malicious software bots, eliminating the need for CAPTCHA’s distorted images to distinguish computers from humans. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
Follow me for more, have a nice day! ✌
------------------------------------------------------
Press " L " to show some love 💖 😊
-----------------------------------------------------------
Have any App design or Website design project? ?
I'm available for hire - uixgun@gmail.com