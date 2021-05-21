Aman Jha

College festival UI/UX design

College festival UI/UX design
Hi friends, I'm happy to show you festival setup concept. I want to make it looks clean and easily usable.

I've played with horizontal and vertical combination to fit the big process in non scroll-able design, finally this is the result. I hope you like it and don't forget to leave a comment to share your thoughts.

link to other projects - https://links.fortunekit.com/portfolio

Posted on May 21, 2021
