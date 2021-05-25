Goulburn Reds 150th anniversary

Trending designs to inspire you
The Goulburn 'Dirty Reds' rugby union club are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year! The device references Goulburn's iconic 'Big Merino' landmark (ram), as well as the containing shape being a football.