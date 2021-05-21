Notifications paused (bell icon animation)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quick micro-animation I had to make for a feature that indicates notifications muted/paused. It needed to visually draw attention with motion since we wouldn't be able to rely on sounds, so this was a fun little animation to make.