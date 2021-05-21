Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A housing estate landing page design concept

A housing estate landing page design concept
A housing estate landing page design concept for DL BOOST 3.0 online internship.

Full project is here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119936695/A-housing-estate-landing-page-design-concept

Posted on May 21, 2021
