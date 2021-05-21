Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mohammad Osman Ahmad

Mental Health Reminder

Mental Health Reminder
I was designing a simple post as a reminder after I saw that many people, including myself, forget to give themselves the time they need to take care of their own mental health.

