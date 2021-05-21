Lamina - Beautiful monogram font

Lamina is a beautiful decorative font, featuring elegant flowers. Get inspired by its authentic feel and use it to create gorgeous wedding invitations, lovely stationary art, eye-catching social media posts, and cute greeting cards.

File Included :

– OTF

– TTF

– WOFF

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13152/lamina.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/lamina-floral-display-font/