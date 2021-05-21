Jafrine - Modern Handlettering font

Trending designs to inspire you
Jafrine is a modern calligraphy font. It brings a beautiful and attractive typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.
Includes:
– Jafrine (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
– Stylistic Set
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13150/jafrine.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/jafrine-modern-calligraphy-font/