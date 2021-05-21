Illustrated Postcard Series

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Created some illustrations for a series of postcards. This was the first time I really dabbled into creating flat illustrations for a project. It was fun and frustrating at the same time, but I love how they turned out.