The Meraki Group is a rapidly growing non-profit organization rooted in Lufkin, Texas. Rick Martin (CEO) reached out to Hive Marketing in need of bringing his long life vision into reality.
We provided his concept with a simple, modern logo.
I was also given the opportunity to design The Meraki website, a modern, clean and asymmetrical design, to showcase the various sides to this multi business corporation.