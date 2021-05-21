Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karen Machain

Meraki Group

Karen Machain
Karen Machain
Meraki Group logo graphic design logotype branding illustration design branding design modern logo design brand design greek mythology
Meraki Group logo graphic design logotype branding illustration design branding design modern logo design brand design greek mythology
The Meraki Group is a rapidly growing non-profit organization rooted in Lufkin, Texas. Rick Martin (CEO) reached out to Hive Marketing in need of bringing his long life vision into reality.
We provided his concept with a simple, modern logo.

I was also given the opportunity to design The Meraki website, a modern, clean and asymmetrical design, to showcase the various sides to this multi business corporation.

Karen Machain
Karen Machain
Brand Strategist & Identity Designer

