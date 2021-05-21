Graphics for a Tech Event Hosted by GreekTech

GreekTech's director liked the first design I created so we turned it into a template. Each time we alter colors and format to fit the needs of each event. This ranges between researching popular colors for the industry or thematic he is hosting, to arranging elements to fit all speakers and information needed to be communicated clearly and efficiently to prospective guests. This latter aspect is more challenging when considering spacing for social media platforms like Instagram that do not allow for the same visual spaciousness that other platforms might.