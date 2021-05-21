Tiffany MA

Graphics for a Tech Event Hosted by GreekTech

Tiffany MA
Tiffany MA
  • Save
Graphics for a Tech Event Hosted by GreekTech social media banner event marketing graphic template geometric color event branding tech website social media design social media marketing adobe illustrator minimal design graphic clean branding graphic design
Download color palette

GreekTech's director liked the first design I created so we turned it into a template. Each time we alter colors and format to fit the needs of each event. This ranges between researching popular colors for the industry or thematic he is hosting, to arranging elements to fit all speakers and information needed to be communicated clearly and efficiently to prospective guests. This latter aspect is more challenging when considering spacing for social media platforms like Instagram that do not allow for the same visual spaciousness that other platforms might.

Tiffany MA
Tiffany MA

More by Tiffany MA

View profile
    • Like