Hello Dribbblers! πŸ˜„

Today I've made a Delivery Food App for a non existent company called FoodNow.

Press L πŸ’– if you liked this.

βš’οΈ Tool: Figma

⌨️ Typography: Poppins

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/opp3sec

β˜‘οΈ Portfolio: https://behance.net/dsmuix