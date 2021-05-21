Wagner Ponciano de Souza

3D Chess Optical Illusion Pattern

Pattern made of yellow and gray chessboards, distributed in various positions, thus creating multiple visual effects and illusions, showing the power of the imagination.

Posted on May 21, 2021
