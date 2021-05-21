Dream Ripple

Wandering: wall art of the unusual

Wandering: wall art of the unusual geometric pyschedelic surreal surrealism abstract dreamlike art drawing illustration lineart handdrawn homedecor walldecor prints wallart
50 peculiar line-organisms emerge from a parallel universe and seek a place to live.
Will you give them a new home, or will you leave them wandering?

Features:
- 50 hand-drawn illustrations.
- Various paper options to choose from.
- Sizes that range from mini prints to large prints.
- 4 color options per illustration: grayscale & 3 color schemes.

Available from:

Society6
https://society6.com/dreamripple/prints?curator=dreamripple&sort=new

Redbubble
https://www.redbubble.com/people/dreamripple/shop?artistUserName=dreamripple&asc=u&iaCode=u-prints&sortOrder=recent

