Wandering: wall art of the unusual

50 peculiar line-organisms emerge from a parallel universe and seek a place to live.

Will you give them a new home, or will you leave them wandering?

Features:

- 50 hand-drawn illustrations.

- Various paper options to choose from.

- Sizes that range from mini prints to large prints.

- 4 color options per illustration: grayscale & 3 color schemes.

Available from:

Society6

https://society6.com/dreamripple/prints?curator=dreamripple&sort=new

Redbubble

https://www.redbubble.com/people/dreamripple/shop?artistUserName=dreamripple&asc=u&iaCode=u-prints&sortOrder=recent