Abstraction

Abstraction campaign brand identity microorganisms vision microscope bacteria molecules concept branding design motion liquid texture shapes animation flat style vector illustration
Rebranding campaign for TheLittleLabs design and animation studio.
Swipe to see the sequence👉

Credits:
Art and Animation Direction: Aradhana Modi Bejarano
Design: Ira Derenskaya
Animation: Elias Velho

You can also check the site:
https://thelittlelabs.com

