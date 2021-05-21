Profile Page Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
This mockup is a design for a shipping container inventory management system. The goal for the system is to make it possible for users to update inventory pricing and quantities on the company's Shopify store based on aggregate data collected from their suppliers.
This page is a mockup of what a user would see when creating or updating their profile.