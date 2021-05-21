Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Filmes Arigó

The Brand created for the Brazilian audiovisual production "Filmes Arigó", owned by the director and movie editor Renato Vallone, winner of the Cannes Festival, Brazilian Cinema Award among others. Arigó is a Brazilian bird that flies long distances. The references used come from the covers of the label Elenco from the 60s, the movement "Cinema Novo" and the culture of the Northeast.

