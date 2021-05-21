NATELA GRIGALASHVILI PHOTOGRAPHER

Oto Prangishvili

photography branding print web collage photos culture land nomads georgia domunetary camera operator film portfolio website portfolio artists photography people
Photographer from Georgia, Land with far unique culture and aesthetics, The land were I was born.

Natela Grigalashvili is a freelance documentary photographer based in Tbilisi, Georgia. In the past Grigalashvili has worked as a photo reporter as well as a film operator. In the beginning of her carrier she used to shoot with black-and-white film but for more than a decade Grigalashvili has been taking color photographs with a digital camera. Artist mainly works on long-term documentary projects in the rural areas of Georgia focusing on the lives and issues of people living in villages and provincial cities. While working on a photo series Grigalashvili focuses on the story which is told by the image.

