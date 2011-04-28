Dave McNally

Kerning & Ascender Changes

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Kerning & Ascender Changes whitney semilla red custom kerned logo identity
Download color palette

Tweaked the TR kerning and trying out alternate styles for the 'bil' ascenders which also enabled me to kern those three a bit better.

Dfa48f92ae3bc25ec3687f9dbad34789
Rebound of
Kern Test
By Dave McNally
View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like