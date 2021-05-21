Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nathan Lindahl
Nextiva

Landing page | Inbound call center

Nathan Lindahl
Nextiva
Nathan Lindahl for Nextiva
Landing page | Inbound call center gradient vector webdesign web
Wanted to try something a little different on this landing page and experimented with some angled gradients. We'll see how effective the page turns out to be!

Check the live page.

Posted on May 21, 2021
Nextiva
Nextiva
Designing the next generation of communication.
