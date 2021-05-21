Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Rigby
Versett

OrderMetrics DesignSystem

Dan Rigby
Versett
Dan Rigby for Versett
Hire Us
  • Save
OrderMetrics DesignSystem forms platform design identity ui style guide ui dashboard product guidelines design systems
OrderMetrics DesignSystem forms platform design identity ui style guide ui dashboard product guidelines design systems
OrderMetrics DesignSystem forms platform design identity ui style guide ui dashboard product guidelines design systems
OrderMetrics DesignSystem forms platform design identity ui style guide ui dashboard product guidelines design systems
OrderMetrics DesignSystem forms platform design identity ui style guide ui dashboard product guidelines design systems
Download color palette
  1. OrderMetrics-DesignSystem.png
  2. Foundations-Styles.png
  3. Elements.png
  4. Buttons.png
  5. Alerts.png

To help create a unified experience and cohesive UI for OrderMetrics platform, we build and documented the design system for their team as a key part of our redesign. Components and elements were organized around Atomic Design principles and aligned to a common language with engineering. Here's a quick look at some of that work.

Versett
Versett
Solving complex business challenges with design & technology
Hire Us

More by Versett

View profile
    • Like