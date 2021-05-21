So What! with Mal & Rory Podcast

After being publicly fired from their positions at the Joe Budden Podcast I thought this would be a hilarious move for Mal and Rory to pivot to as their next adventure in the podcasting world. For their fanbase, this is a clear reference to the “so what” story between Joe and Hov. Anyways, decided to have a little fun with this concept design at the expense of a messy situation. Enjoy.

https://www.h-n-z.com/sowhat