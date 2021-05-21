Unboring - Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The design of the brand created for Unboring was inspired by a minimalist style, strongly impacted by streetwear, having in the main palette sober colors, developing then a daring and challenging identity, fearless of new ideas.
Check out the complete project here: https://www.artofcleon.com/portfolio/unboring-design-da-marca