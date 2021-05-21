Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cleon Morais

Unboring - Logo Design

Cleon Morais
Cleon Morais
Unboring - Logo Design visual identity typography vector minimalist streetwear branding logo design
The design of the brand created for Unboring was inspired by a minimalist style, strongly impacted by streetwear, having in the main palette sober colors, developing then a daring and challenging identity, fearless of new ideas.

Check out the complete project here: https://www.artofcleon.com/portfolio/unboring-design-da-marca

Posted on May 21, 2021
Cleon Morais
Cleon Morais

