Rebranding Pitch for Meezan Bank

As a Customer or as a Designer I have seen the achievement of Meezan Bank for their great service. I must say they deserve that and even more but as a Designer, Where the competition is very huge and Brands Seizing every opportunity to build brand champions requires identifying the constituencies that affect success. Reputation and goodwill extend
far beyond a brand’s target customers.

From time to time, or after every achievement, Brand’s perspective, goal, and vision become more broad and huge to achieve more, where rebranding help to speak itself and help the audience to convey and understand.

So Here I have decided to come up with a new identity with greater and broad thoughts to grab more attention and memorable.

nkhansays@gmail.com

Branding, Marketing, and Strategy

    • Like