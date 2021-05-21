Fusion360 Blade Style Insert Putter 3D Model

Trending designs to inspire you
Not the way I wanted to find the motivation learn but the pandemic finally nudged me to pursue 3D. It is something I have been curious about for a while....so I decided to pair my love of golf, while undertaking the ins and outs of Fusion360 in my post pandemic free time.
This is one of the many putter models I did for this side project.....and I paired it with some various branding elements I will share as well.
An insert putter typically uses threading and screws to hole a multi-piece head together......so this was good practice for creating threaded elements, screws and the multi piece material elements that would connect to form a putter head.
Thanks for looking! Hope you are staying safe.