Fusion360 Blade Style Insert Putter 3D Model

Not the way I wanted to find the motivation learn but the pandemic finally nudged me to pursue 3D. It is something I have been curious about for a while....so I decided to pair my love of golf, while undertaking the ins and outs of Fusion360 in my post pandemic free time.

This is one of the many putter models I did for this side project.....and I paired it with some various branding elements I will share as well.

An insert putter typically uses threading and screws to hole a multi-piece head together......so this was good practice for creating threaded elements, screws and the multi piece material elements that would connect to form a putter head.

Thanks for looking! Hope you are staying safe.