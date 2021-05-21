A/B Testing Dashboard UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
Here is a concept design I created lately. The redesign is focusing on adding A/B testing functionality to web editors to help users improve their websites and businesses .
I hope you like it 😊
Cheers