Apolon hair salon

Apolon hair salon icon branding ux mobile website ui typography minimal web design
This design is created with help of my best friend. He found the background image (https://www.freepik.com/senivpetro). Here we made a design for a webpage for Apolon hair salon. I used icons from https://www.flaticon.com/authors/freepik for services.

Posted on May 21, 2021
