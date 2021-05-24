Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animating the Hologram logo

Put in motion, the Hologram logo reveals a hidden "H" inside the mark's abstract trestle design. Unfamiliar with After Effects, which I expect would be the tool of choice, I instead 3D modeled this in Rhino and rendered out a flat-shaded animation in Keyshot. It may be overkill, but now we can 3D print some neat desk toys!

Looking forward to using this in demo videos and loading screens throughout our products.

