Traap – Travel mobile App UI Kit (Dark Version)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✅ Download Link ✅
Traap is a productivity app iOS UI Kit for XD and Photoshop. Professional application for online travel booking service. Designed with clean screen design trends. This modern design template is easy to customize. The kit includes 35 stylish screens and hundreds of components to help design your next projects, and speed up your design workflow.
features
35 Screen design for XD
35 organized .PSD files
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.