Traap – Travel mobile App UI Kit (Dark Version)

Traap is a productivity app iOS UI Kit for XD and Photoshop. Professional application for online travel booking service. Designed with clean screen design trends. This modern design template is easy to customize. The kit includes 35 stylish screens and hundreds of components to help design your next projects, and speed up your design workflow.

features

35 Screen design for XD
35 organized .PSD files

