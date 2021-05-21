Akim Melnik Design Studio

BALU — CHEWY TREAT FOR DOGS

The main character in the packaging design was a miniature dog breed york breed - according to statistics, one of the most popular images among "dog lovers". To visually separate the types of treats, four characters were drawn, differing in grooming and decoration. In addition, each view in the ruler is supported by a signal color. The light and modern style of the brand creates the necessary accent, is easy to read and attracts attention.

Flow-pack packaging is covered with a matte soft-touch varnish, which makes it tactile pleasant for the buyer. Individual design elements are highlighted by selective glossy varnishing.

