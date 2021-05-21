Color Picker App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These are the screens of the color picker app interface.
The neutral colors of the interface serve to highlight the main function of the application, while the contrast details help create visual hierarchy.
The main goal was to design an easy, minimalistic and intuitive interaction, and not to clutter the interface with extra elements.
Thank you for watching, liking, commenting and getting inspired)