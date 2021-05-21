Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shigatsu - Elegant Beauty Italic Serif Font

Shigatsu - Elegant Beauty Italic Serif Font advertising branding logo lettering minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy typography typeface design typeface serif typeface serif font fonts font design display typeface.font display font
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Shigatsu Modern Italic - Elegant Beauty Classy Serif Italic Font - Classic Luxury Timeless Italic Serif Font

Shigatsu Elegant Serif font is perfect for your up coming projects. Such as luxury logo and branding, classy editorial design, woman magazine, cosmetic brand, fashion promotional, art gallery branding, museum, historical of architectural, boutique branding, stationery design, blog design, modern advertising design, card invitation, art quote, home decor, book/cover title, special events and any more.

