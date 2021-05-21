Shigatsu - Elegant Beauty Italic Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Shigatsu Modern Italic - Elegant Beauty Classy Serif Italic Font - Classic Luxury Timeless Italic Serif Font

Shigatsu Elegant Serif font is perfect for your up coming projects. Such as luxury logo and branding, classy editorial design, woman magazine, cosmetic brand, fashion promotional, art gallery branding, museum, historical of architectural, boutique branding, stationery design, blog design, modern advertising design, card invitation, art quote, home decor, book/cover title, special events and any more.