Valentina Garay

Jaekel House Illustration

Jaekel House Illustration
The Jaekel House is a landmark in Nigeria, built in 1898 this colonial mansion has been restored to raise awareness on legacy. This illustration was done in very minimalistic traces to represent the building in marketing material that aims to support its maintenance.

Posted on May 21, 2021
