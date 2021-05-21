Jaekel House Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
The Jaekel House is a landmark in Nigeria, built in 1898 this colonial mansion has been restored to raise awareness on legacy. This illustration was done in very minimalistic traces to represent the building in marketing material that aims to support its maintenance.