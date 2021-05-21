Laura

Wikipedia Bauhaus

Laura
Laura
Hire Me
  • Save
Wikipedia Bauhaus bauhaus colorful wikipedia logo illustration minimal
Wikipedia Bauhaus bauhaus colorful wikipedia logo illustration minimal
Download color palette
  1. wiki_bauhaus_front.png
  2. wiki_bauhaus_1.png

"Colour is a power which directly influences the soul"- Wassily Kandisnky

E8f2893331ee0ed4168f8d3f30c19ab8
Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Laura
Laura
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Laura

View profile
    • Like