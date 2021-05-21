Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D Isometric PC Desktop Set

3D Isometric PC Desktop Set strategy process landing page landing technology isometric design isometric concept vector illustration flat web page agency app 3d character 3d art 3d illustration conceptual 3d animation
( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛) Download Link ( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛)

Set your own 3D isometric PC Desktop. You can find 50+ object, each object rendered in 2 angle. Very usable and adaptable for any Landings, Apps, Presentations and other projects. Custom your own color in Figma. Fully customizable in Blender.

Highlights

- 50+ object
- 100+ .png
- Custom color in Figma
- Fully editable in Blender
- Organized layer .blend
- Organized layer .fig
- High Resolution PNG (2000 x 2000 px)
- Transparent .png Background

