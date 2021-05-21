3D Isometric PC Desktop Set

Trending designs to inspire you
Set your own 3D isometric PC Desktop. You can find 50+ object, each object rendered in 2 angle. Very usable and adaptable for any Landings, Apps, Presentations and other projects. Custom your own color in Figma. Fully customizable in Blender.
Highlights
- 50+ object
- 100+ .png
- Custom color in Figma
- Fully editable in Blender
- Organized layer .blend
- Organized layer .fig
- High Resolution PNG (2000 x 2000 px)
- Transparent .png Background