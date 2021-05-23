Ira Derenskaya

Little girl

Ira Derenskaya
Ira Derenskaya
Hire Me
  • Save
Little girl baby little girl face portrait styleframe dandelion design girl teenager hat farmer farm butterfly concept branding flat style vector illustrator
Download color palette

Baby farmer🦋
Some early explorations for the Dream Huge project.

Ira Derenskaya
Ira Derenskaya
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ira Derenskaya

View profile
    • Like