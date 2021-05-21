Glow Girl MIFA MEDIA

Trending designs to inspire you
Glow Girl is a Bronzing foam to help girls feel beautiful in their own skin without having to go to a tanning salon. We wanted a simple/playful and young approach to appeal to a younger audience.