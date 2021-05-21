Anuragdeep Singh

Alien logo design idea

icon vector branding black white logo box dot logo black blue purple gray white design font black white space design icon logo
Alien logo is a concept for a company that manufactures headphones. The job was to create a simple but modern looking logo that will be the face of the company's app, website, advertisements and the the products that the company sell. I would love to hear your views on this one!

