Earfull – Design System

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everybody!
This shot is a recent design created for a music app in order to sharpen a bit my visual design and UI skills. "Earfull" is an activity-based app for a young audience.
This is a work in progress for the design system I am creating. More to come soon.
You can check the full project here:
www.kmigadaki.com/work/earfull