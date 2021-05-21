Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nagib Al Sadik

Pinterest Mobile App UI Redesign

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik
  • Save
Pinterest Mobile App UI Redesign mobile app ui app design user interface design ui design ui pinterest mobile app screens monile app ui design pinterest mobile app design pinterest app ui design pinterest mobile app ui design
Download color palette

Working with Adobe XD on this one.
Thanks for checking out my shot!

Hire me - https://www.behance.net/uiuxnagib
My Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/UIUXDesignStudio/

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik

More by Nagib Al Sadik

View profile
    • Like