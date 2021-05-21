Sarmad Mughal

WeChat Landing page redesign

Sarmad Mughal
Sarmad Mughal
  • Save
WeChat Landing page redesign social media design green websites modern designs minimal designs minimalist ui mobile app landing page landing page design landing page web page redesigned redesign
Download color palette

I saw the WeChat website and I felt it needed a redesign. At least of the hero section.
Thank you for liking the design.

Interested in design work? I'm available.
Best,
Sarmad

Sarmad Mughal
Sarmad Mughal

More by Sarmad Mughal

View profile
    • Like