Никита Бернардески

Dog walking app

Никита Бернардески
Никита Бернардески
  • Save
Dog walking app app mobile ux ui ios step tracker walk animal dog
Download color palette

Hi, dribblers! 👋🏻

Colorful design of mobile application for walking dogs.
A user-friendly interface and clear dashboards will help you track walks with your favorite pets!

You can add multiple pets to the app, walk them at the same time, and track their frequency.

Hope you guys enjoy it!

Follow our updates on

Behance

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Никита Бернардески
Никита Бернардески

More by Никита Бернардески

View profile
    • Like