Indiegogo Campaign. Graphic novel. Adventures of Sher

Hey, guys! Today I've launched Indiegogo Campaign.
You can download for free the first part of my graphic novel and donate for part two)
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/adventures-of-sher-part-2/x/25922886#/
Please check, I'll be happy to hear your feedback)