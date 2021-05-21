Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abstract Motion Graphic #002

Abstract Motion Graphic #002 minimal animation abstract design layers after effects motion graphics minimal app design flat animation
Another abstract motion graphic. Sadly, GIFs and shadows are no very keen to each other.

By the way, I'm creating content on YouTube about creativity. Care to check it out? :)

