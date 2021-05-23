desIgnPhone Hero Header 2.0 / App Icon Shop

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

Currently working on the landingpage of an upcoming side project. It's about custom App Icons for your iPhone. This is my new version from the one i have post earlier. We want to make it simple and clean. For sure there will be some scroll animation! Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

This site will be build with Webflow.

