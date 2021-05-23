Eduard Bodak

desIgnPhone Hero Header 2.0 / App Icon Shop

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
Hire Me
  • Save
desIgnPhone Hero Header 2.0 / App Icon Shop uxdesign design ecommerce simple ios icons header hero landing page minimal clean typography webdedsign website web 2021 design ux ui app icons ios adobe xd
desIgnPhone Hero Header 2.0 / App Icon Shop uxdesign design ecommerce simple ios icons header hero landing page minimal clean typography webdedsign website web 2021 design ux ui app icons ios adobe xd
desIgnPhone Hero Header 2.0 / App Icon Shop uxdesign design ecommerce simple ios icons header hero landing page minimal clean typography webdedsign website web 2021 design ux ui app icons ios adobe xd
desIgnPhone Hero Header 2.0 / App Icon Shop uxdesign design ecommerce simple ios icons header hero landing page minimal clean typography webdedsign website web 2021 design ux ui app icons ios adobe xd
Download color palette
  1. desIgnPhone-landingpage_01.png
  2. desIgnPhone-landingpage_02.png
  3. desIgnPhone-landingpage_03.png
  4. desIgnPhone-landingpage_04.png

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

Currently working on the landingpage of an upcoming side project. It's about custom App Icons for your iPhone. This is my new version from the one i have post earlier. We want to make it simple and clean. For sure there will be some scroll animation! Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

This site will be build with Webflow.

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
UX/UI-Design & simple Illustrations 👋
Hire Me

More by Eduard Bodak

View profile
    • Like