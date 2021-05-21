Web Landing Minimal Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys,
I have created a Landing page design for fitness coach website. I have tried to create a minimal and modern looking design. So what do u think about this design. Drop a comment or feedback in the comment section.
Are you looking for someone to design your website?
Feel free to contact me on chandanishirsaokar@gmail.com