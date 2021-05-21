Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Salman Kabir Shuvo

Educational Landing Page UI Design

Md Salman Kabir Shuvo
Md Salman Kabir Shuvo
  • Save
Educational Landing Page UI Design uiux designui landingpageuidesign landingpageui ui userinterface uidesign
Download color palette

Educational Landing Page Design

What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below!😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Do you have any projects? Feel Free to contact me
Email: salmankabirshuvo@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Md Salman Kabir Shuvo
Md Salman Kabir Shuvo

More by Md Salman Kabir Shuvo

View profile
    • Like